Colin Cowherd: Michael Jordan, not Scottie Pippen, was the most underpaid player in basketball
Video Details
One of the big stories from last night's premiere of 'The Last Dance' was how underpaid Scottie Pippen was during his time with the Chicago Bulls. While Colin Cowherd thinks that's true, hear him explain why Michael Jordan was even more underpaid than Pippen.
