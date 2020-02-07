Doug Gottlieb: Ben Simmons is ‘killing the 76ers’ — he’s not about winning
Video Details
Doug Gottlieb discusses the Philadelphia 76ers and their recent struggles. Hear why he thinks a lot of the blame can be placed on Ben Simmons.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.