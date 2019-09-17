Colin Cowherd on the Browns: ‘This puppy is about to implode in the next month’
Video Details
Despite winning on Monday Night Football last night against the New York Jets, Colin Cowherd didn't like what he saw from the Cleveland Browns. Hear why Colin thinks the team is going to implode over the next month.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618