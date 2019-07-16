Chris Broussard: ‘It was a no-brainer to max out Ben Simmons’
Chris Broussard believes it was a 'no-brainer' to max out Ben Simmons in his recent contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers. Hear why he's a fan of the deal, but wants to see improvement from Simmons.
