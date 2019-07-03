Colin Cowherd reacts to criticism of Alex Morgan’s goal celebration vs. England
Video Details
Alex Morgan's tea sipping celebration vs. England yesterday in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup drew some criticism but Colin Cowherd thinks the criticism is unwarranted.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618