Nick Wright thinks there’s no way the Warriors win Game 3 without Klay Thompson
-
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the NBA Finals. Hear why he thinks if Klay Thompson misses Game 3 of the Finals, the Golden State Warriors will have no chance to beat the Toronto Raptors.
