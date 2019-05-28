Ric Bucher explains why the Nets and Lakers are the current frontrunners to land Kyrie Irving
Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Kyrie Irving's impending free agency. Hear Ric explain from sources that Kobe Bryant is trying to recruit Kyrie to the Los Angeles Lakers, but thinks the Brooklyn Nets may be his destination.
