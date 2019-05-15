Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are poised to be a Super Bowl sleeper this year
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks NFL on today's show. He explains why it’s a huge mistake to count out Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618