Nick Wright: What Patrick Mahomes did this year is one of the three greatest QB seasons ever
Video Details
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on the show to talk some football. Hear why he believes Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is clearly the NFL MVP.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618