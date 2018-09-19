Colin Cowherd reacts to Jimmy Butler demanding a trade: ‘We kept waiting for this thing to work’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd discusses Jimmy Butler demanding a trade and what it means for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices