- Cris Cyborg has said, the whole world's going to see a whole different Cris Cyborg when she matches up with Holly Holm. What's going to be different?

- I think what's different is this is the biggest fight of her career. You know, this is the true test for Cris Cyborg. If you look at Holly Holm, 13-time World Boxing champion, multiple time kickboxing champion, beat Ronda Rousey and won the UFC title. Now Holm is moving up to 145 pounds. And she's actually a real 145 pounder. She's tall. She's big. She's thick.

- Ended Ronda Rousey. Let's just be honest. They didn't beat her, ended her.

- Yeah, yeah, absolutely. She-- if Holly Holm wins this weekend, how can you argue that she's not the greatest fighter of all time, female fighter ever? And then for Cris Cyborg, obviously, to win this fight, it's a big fight for her. You know, I think Holly Holm, it's her first real true test. And as far as a fight goes, Cyborg is a very aggressive fighter, knockout puncher, likes to move forward, very aggressive. And Holly Holm is a counterpuncher. She's a great counterpuncher. I actually expect this to be a great fight.