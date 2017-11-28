Colin explains why LeBron James ratchets up his game against the NBA’s next crop of superstars
Reflecting on the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Colin Cowherd explains why LeBron James ratchets up his game against the NBA's next crop of superstars like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
