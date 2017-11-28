Colin explains why LeBron James ratchets up his game against the NBA’s next crop of superstars

Reflecting on the Cleveland Cavaliers' win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Colin Cowherd explains why LeBron James ratchets up his game against the NBA's next crop of superstars like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos

Brandon Marshall reveals why Odell Beckham Jr.'s star power is unlike anything we've ever seen in the NFL

Brandon Marshall reveals why Odell Beckham Jr.'s star power is unlike anything we've ever seen in the NFL

15 mins ago

Stephen Jackson talks David Fizdale's firing, Reveals why he doesn't respect Chandler Parsons as a player

Stephen Jackson talks David Fizdale's firing, Reveals why he doesn't respect Chandler Parsons as a player

15 mins ago

Colin Cowherd on Mike Gundy's potential fit with the Vols

Colin Cowherd on Mike Gundy's potential fit with the Vols

1 hr ago

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 12

Herd Hierarchy: Colin's Top 10 NFL teams after 2017-18 Week 12

1 hr ago

It took three weeks, but LeBron has figured this year's Cavaliers out

It took three weeks, but LeBron has figured this year's Cavaliers out

1 hr ago

Colin explains why LeBron James ratchets up his game against the NBA's next crop of superstars

Colin explains why LeBron James ratchets up his game against the NBA's next crop of superstars

2 hours ago

More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»