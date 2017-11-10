Blazin’ 5: Colin’s picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 10
Colin Cowherd has his picks for Week 10 in the NFL. Find out who he likes in the Vikings/Redskins, Chargers/Jaguars, Jets/Buccaneers, Saints/Bills and Cowboys/Falcons.
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos
Chris Broussard on Lakers' Lonzo Ball: 'He may not have been drafted No. 2 if his dad was a normal dad'
19 hours ago
Mike Shanahan tells Colin what it's like to coach a legend like John Elway on the Denver Broncos
22 hours ago
Colin reacts to the OKC Thunder's slump: 'It's bad... It's ugly... Their chemistry is a mess'
22 hours ago
Blazin’ 5: Colin’s picks for 2017-18 NFL Week 10
23 hours ago
Colin Cowherd reveals what a NFL franchise quarterback really looks like
23 hours ago
Bill Raftery explains why elite high school players should be allowed to jump directly into the NBA
1 day ago
More The Herd With Colin Cowherd Videos»
20146-20149