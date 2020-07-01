Marcellus Wiley: Adam Silver needs to adopt Roger Goodell’s mindset with NBA’s reset
Marcellus Wiley discusses Adam Silver's approach to the NBA's restart with Emmanuel Acho and Ric Bucher. Hear why Marcellus thinks Silver is trying to play both sides too much and should adopt Roger Goodell's mindset about leagues playing amid the pandemic.
