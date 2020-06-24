LaVar Arrington: Deion Sanders vouching for Antonio Brown will help him get back into the NFL
Video Details
LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss whether Antonio Brown will make it back to the NFL. Hear why LaVar believes that Deion Sanders may be AB's ticket to getting back into the league.
