Steve Beuerlein: Dak Prescott hasn’t earned the privilege to be highest-paid NFL QB

Video Details

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Steve Beuerlein joins Marcellus Wiley to discuss Dak Prescott's contract negotiations. Hear why Steve doesn't think that Dak has earned the privilege to ask for an annual salary that would place him in the top-3 of NFL QBs.

More Videos »