LaVar Arrington: Cam Newton could be the perfect safety net for Stidham in New England
LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley to discuss Cam Newton's future in the NFL. Hear why LaVar believes that Cam Newton would be a great fit in New England in case Jarrett Stidham doesn't pan out.
