Bucky Brooks: Baker Mayfield is ‘less talk, more work’ after being humbled last season
Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has raved about Baker Mayfield’s work ethic and willingness to jump into non-mandatory meetings. While neither Bucky Brooks nor LaVar Arrington are particularly impressed with that, they both see him turning over a new leaf after a difficult sophomore campaign.
