LaVar Arrington: Cam Newton would not be a good backup for Kyler Murray
Video Details
- Arizona Cardinals
- Kyler Murray
- Kyler Murray
- LaVar Arrington
- NFC
- NFC West
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Some suggest that Cam Newton would be a good backup for Kyler Murray with the Arizona Cardinals. Hear why LaVar Arrington doesn't think Cam is a good fit with the Cardinals.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.