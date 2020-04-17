Joel Klatt: Justin Herbert is not a 1st-round talent — He does not anticipate throws
Video Details
Oregon Ducks QB Justin Herbert is looking to make a name for himself in this year's upcoming NFL draft. While he is expected to be selected in the first round, some aren't convinced. Hear why Joel Klatt thinks that Herbert has too many flaws to be a 1st-rounder.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.