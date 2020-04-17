Marcellus Wiley: Cam Newton is a great fit for the Jags — the problem is Minshew mania
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC South
- Cam Newton
- Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Marcellus Wiley
- NFC
- NFC South
- Speak For Yourself
- Speak for Yourself
-
Cam Newton is still searching for a team to lead after being cut by the Carolina Panthers. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that Cam would be a great fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars if Gardner Minshew wasn't in the way.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.