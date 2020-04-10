Marcellus Wiley: Tom Brady isn’t the most gifted QB ever but he’s still the G.O.A.T.
Terry Bradshaw recently stated that Tom Brady isn't the greatest QB of all time when it comes to talent. Hear why Marcellus Wiley disagrees with him, stating that he's the best ever at putting the entire QB package together.
