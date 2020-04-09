LaVar Arrington: Rex Ryan’s shots at Geno Smith breaks the relationship between coach and player
Video Details
New York Jets' ex head coach Rex Ryan recently said "give Bill Belichick Geno Smith and see if he wins." Was Rex Ryan out of line for saying this? Hear why LaVar Arrington believes there needs to be some sort of mutual respect between coaches and players.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.