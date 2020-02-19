Whitlock: Manfred has no choice but to strip Astros of their World Series title
Jason Whitlock talks the Houston Astros as the ripples of their cheating scandal continue to spread. Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, and now even Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James are calling for commissioner Rob Manfred to strip the Astros from their 2017 World Series title. Whitlock agrees, and believes that unless there is some form of retribution there will be no resolution to this sign stealing scandal.
