LaVar Arrington on Brady’s cryptic tweet leading to Super Bowl ad: ‘This isn’t trolling, this is genius’
Video Details
LaVar Arrington joins Bucky Brooks, Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss how Tom Brady's cryptic tweet from last week ended up just being a teaser for his Super Bowl commercial for Hulu.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.