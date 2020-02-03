Bucky Brooks: Patrick Mahomes earned Super Bowl MVP by making plays in the 4th quarter
Bucky Brooks joins LaVar Arrington, Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss whether Patrick Mahomes deserved to win Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 286 yards, 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.
