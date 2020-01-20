LaVar Arrington agrees with Darrelle Revis’ criticism of Richard Sherman
LaVar Arrington joins TJ Houshmandzadeh, Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss Darrelle Revis tweeting at Richard Sherman after yesterday's game and accusing him of struggling in man coverage and choosing to hide in zone coverage.
