Jason Whitlock to Patrick Mahomes: ‘I’m sorry for doubting the greatest’
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to victory against the Tennessee Titans for the AFC Title, and their first appearance in a Super Bowl in 50 years. Hear why Jason Whitlock feels he owes Patrick Mahomes an apology.
