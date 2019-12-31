T.J. Houshmandzadeh: Ravens are better than the Saints in every category
T. J. Houshmandzadeh joins today's show to makes the case for why the Baltimore Ravens are better than the New Orleans Saints. Hear why TJ is on opposite ends with Jason Whitlock and believes Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are better than the Saints in every category. Do you agree?
