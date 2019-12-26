TJ Houshmandzadeh: 49ers’ defense will rebound this Sunday against the Seahawks
Video Details
TJ Houshmandzadeh previews this Sunday's pivotal NFC West matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. Hear why he thinks the 49ers defense will bounce back and help the team to victory.
