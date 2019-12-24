Marcellus Wiley: Packers will be NFC threat if they secure home-field advantage

With the Green Bay Packers clinching the NFC North Title against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Marcellus Wiley says they have shown they are the team to beat if they secure the home-field advantage in the NFC. Jason Whitlock, TJ Houshmandzadeh and Bucky Brooks talk the Packers' season, and whether they are a legitimate threat to win it all.

