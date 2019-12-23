LaVar Arrington on OBJ sideline outburst: It shows a lack of respect & belief in Freddie Kitchens
Jason Whitlock, Marcellus WIley, LaVar Arrington and Michael VIck talk about Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr's sideline outburst to Freddie Kitchens and if a conclusion can be drawn about their relationship.
