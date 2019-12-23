LaVar Arrington on OBJ sideline outburst: It shows a lack of respect & belief in Freddie Kitchens

Video Details

Jason Whitlock, Marcellus WIley, LaVar Arrington and Michael VIck talk about Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr's sideline outburst to Freddie Kitchens and if a conclusion can be drawn about their relationship.

