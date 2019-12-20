Jason Whitlock: Payton & Brees are Shula & Marino in terms of Super Bowl wins
Jason Whitlock, Marcellus Wiley, LaVar Arrington and TJ Houshmandzadeh talk about New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and head coach Sean Payton and discuss if the duo need another Super Bowl to be considered the most prolific in NFL history.
