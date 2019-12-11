Marcellus Wiley: Ryan Tannehill is looking like a franchise QB right now
Video Details
Marcellus Wiley thinks Ryan Tannehill has looked every bit like a franchise quarterback over the last few weeks and thinks the Titans might have found their new franchise QB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879