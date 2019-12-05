LaVar Arrington on why Jim Harbaugh ‘needs to get the hell up out of’ Michigan
LaVar Arrington joins Steve Buerlein, Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss whether Jim Harbaugh should jump ship from Michigan to make a return to the NFL.
