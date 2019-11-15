Eric Dickerson: Deshaun Watson will make the bigger MVP statement this Sunday — not Lamar Jackson
Eric Dickerson previews Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans. Hear why Eric thinks Deshaun Watson will make a stronger MVP statement than Lamar Jackson will.
