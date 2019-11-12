Whitlock: Russell Wilson is James Bond — we shouldn’t be shocked he beat the undefeated 49ers
Jason Whitlock talks about the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 10 Monday night matchup and explains why it wasn't a surprise that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson beat the undefeated 49ers.
