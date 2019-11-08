Jason Whitlock: I was wrong, Derek Carr could cost Jon Gruden & the Raiders a playoff spot
Video Details
Jason Whitlock talks about the Oakland Raiders and explains why quarterback Derek Carr could cost the Raiders a chance at the playoffs. Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers 26-24 on Thursday night.
