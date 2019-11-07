Eric Mangini thinks Mitchell Trubisky needs to face criticism ‘head on’ if he’s going to succeed in the NFL
Video Details
Eric Mangini joins LaVar Arrington, Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss Mitchell Trubisky's comments about turning TVs off at the Bears facility to prevent distractions.
