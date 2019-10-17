Jason Whitlock: Lamar Jackson breaking Michael Vick’s QB rushing record won’t be a good thing for the Ravens
Video Details
On today's Whitlogue, Jason Whitlock discusses the possibility of Lamar Jackson breaking Michael Vick's QB rushing record this season. Hear why Whitlock doesn't think Lamar breaking Vick's record would necessarily be a good thing for the Baltimore Ravens.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879