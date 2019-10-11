Marcellus Wiley: Frustration over Odell Beckham Jr.’s touches ‘shows how inexperienced Freddie Kitchens must be’
Odell Beckham Jr. has had a slow start to the 2019 season and Cleveland Browns HC Freddie Kitchens made a point to get OBJ more involved in the offense. Hear why Marcellus Wiley thinks Kitchens' actions to possibly force the ball to OBJ shows how inexperienced the first-year HC is.
