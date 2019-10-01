Chris Haynes believes LeBron will give the reigns to Anthony Davis to begin season
Anthony Davis
Speak For Yourself
LeBron James recently stated that he believes the Los Angeles Lakers should run their offense through Anthony Davis. Hear why Chris Haynes believes LeBron will give AD a shot to do so but won't hesitate to take over if things don't work out.
