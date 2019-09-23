Marcellus Wiley believes Baker Mayfield needs to shoulder the blame for Browns’ struggles
Baker Mayfield has looked shaky so far during the Cleveland Browns 1-2 start to the 2019 season. Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that Baker needs to shoulder the blame more so than HC Freddie Kitchens' play-calling.
