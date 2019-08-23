Jason Whitlock thinks Pat Shurmur and the Giants need to ‘pump the brakes’ on Daniel Jones
Video Details
Jason Whitlock talks about Pat Shurmur going after Daniel Jones' critics after his successful preseason games. Hear why Whitlock thinks people need to 'pump the brakes' on the rookie.
