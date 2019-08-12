Jason Whitlock: Jon Gruden looks the worst out of anyone in the Antonio Brown saga
On today's Whitlogue, Jason Whitlock discusses Antonio Brown's most recent incident with his refusal to change his helmet. Hear why Whitlock thinks that it's Jon Gruden that looks the worst and not AB.
