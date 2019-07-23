Chris Haynes: The Lakers’ ego was ‘deflated’ after Kawhi Leonard signed with the Clippers

Video Details

Chris Haynes joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to discuss reports that the Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors 'felt played' by Kawhi Leonard during free agency. Hear why Chris thinks the Lakers ego was 'deflated' after Kawhi signed with the Clippers.

