Jason Whitlock: Odell Beckham Jr. is a human Twitter feed and his reality is shaped by social media
Video Details
Jason Whitlock does his Daily Whitlogue about Odell Beckham Jr. on today's show. Hear Whitlock react to OBJ's interview with GQ and explain why social media has had a bad influence on the wide receiver.
