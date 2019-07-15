Shawne Merriman: The Dallas Cowboys should be concerned with Ezekiel Elliot’s reported training-camp holdout
Shawne Merriman responds to the report that Ezekiel Elliot is planning a training-camp holdout if he doesn't receive a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why Shawne thinks the Cowboys should be concerned with the holdout.
