Matt Barnes explains why Jeanie Buss is at fault for the Los Angeles Lakers front office mess
Matt Barnes joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to discuss who is at fault for the Los Angeles Lakers front office mess. Hear why he thinks Jeanie Buss is mostly to blame as head of the organization.
