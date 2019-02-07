LaVar Ball states there’s no relationship between his son Lonzo and Lakers’ HC Luke Walton
LaVar Ball joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley on today's show and states there's no relationship between his son Lonzo Ball and head coach Luke Walton. He also explains why there's 'disarray' within the Lakers; starting at the top of the organization.
